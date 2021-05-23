close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

Narine and Bravo available for PSL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

LAHORE: West Indies’ T20 stars Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo have shown availability to play in the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Six.

Off-spinner Narine has communicated his availability to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is ready to come to Abu Dhabi. All-rounder Bravo will be available for some matches.

According to some reports, Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan and Mahmudullah, Australia’s Ben Cutting, Usman Khwaja and Joe Burns, and South Africa’s George Linde have pulled out of the competition.

Latest News

More From Sports