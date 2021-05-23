Hetmyer, Johnson to feature in HBL PSL in Abu Dhabi

KARACHI: Multan Sultans picked Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles of West Indies for the Abu Dhabi-leg of HBL PSL 6 on Saturday.

Hetmyer, a veteran of 16 Tests, 45 ODIs and 27 T20I, recently was part of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Besides the 24-year-old Hetmyer and wicket-keeper batsman Charles, Multan also picked UAE’s hard-hitting batsman Waseem Mohammad and Pakistan all-rounder Hammad Azam.

Former champions Quetta Gladiators picked seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Wildermuth and Jake Weatherald of Australia, Afghanistan’s left-arm spinner Zahir Khan and home-grown Khurram Shehzad.

Jack came in place of the unavailable Ben Cutting while Zahir replaced leg-spinner Qais Ahmed of Afghanistan. Khurram has been picked in the emerging category to complete the 20-man squad.

All teams had the option to pick two additional players and take their squad up to 20 players for the remaining 20 matches scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from June 5-20.

The last year’s runners-up Lahore Qalandars chose Singapore’s 25-year-old all-rounder Tim David who has also played for the Western Australia Under-23. He has played 14 T20 Internationals for Singapore.

Holders Karachi Kings picked 20-year-old Peshawar-born wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Haris.

Peshawar Zalmi got the services of stumper Bismillah Khan.

Two-time winners Islamabad United picked Mohammad Ikhlaq.

Some franchises withheld the rest of the picks for later stages.

The players were tested for Covid on Saturday. They will depart for Abu Dhabi on May 26. Sources said that on May 24 they would enter quarantine here at the provincial metropolis.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan has been declared fit to lead Islamabad United in the remaining 20 matches of the HBL PSL 2021 which will resume in the UAE next month.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shadab will be available for his side after completing eight weeks of rehab. The Board said that he has already completed a seven-week rehab. The all-rounder had injured his left foot during the second One-day International against South Africa.

Final squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib al Hasan (replacement to be announced shortly), Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.