Inzamam hired as mentor by Zalmi

LAHORE: Former captain Inzamam ul Haq has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Six.

Inzamam, the hero of 1992 World Cup semi-final, has been appointed Peshawar Zalmi’s mentor/batting consultant.

Peshawar Zalmi’s director of cricketing affairs Mohammad Akram said that Inzamam is one of the great batsmen in the history of Pakistan. Inzamam’s experience would help Zalmi’s batsmen, especially the youngsters who would get a chance to learn a lot from the legend, he said.