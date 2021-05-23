Bodybuilding federation urges govt to review SoPs

LAHORE: The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation has asked the government to review its SoPs for gyms and fitness centres.

The federation’s president Farooq Iqbal, in a letter to commissioner Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, said that the PBF is facing immense pressure from fitness centres, gym owners, and trainers, who are going through a financial crisis because of the lockdown.

Farooq said: “As you know that bodybuilding is a very healthy activity and from it we are able to boost the immune system, which is paramount in fight against COVID-19.

“The PBF request you and the government to kindly review its policy and formulate SoPs regarding gyms and fitness centres,” he said.