Stevens hits stunning 190 in County Championship

LONDON: Veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens struck a blistering 190 in a County Championship game on Friday which included 15 sixes and saw him make 165 in a 166-run ninth-wicket stand.

The 45-year-old’s heroics revived Kent’s fortunes on the second day of their match against Glamorgan at Canterbury.

Stevens also hit 15 fours from in his 149-ball innings as Kent recovered to 307 all out, having collapsed to 92 for four.

Stevens is at an age where the vast majority of professional cricketers of his generation have long since retired.

But, if anything, he is getting better as he gets older, with the past few seasons seeing the medium-pacer, never once capped by England, produce a string of notable displays with both bat and ball.

His all-round skills were on show Friday when dominated a ninth-wicket stand of 166 with Miguel Cummins, to which the paceman contributed a single.