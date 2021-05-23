Growers await support price amid new cotton arrivals

KARACHI: Partial trading started at the local market with the arrival of new cottonseed after long Eid holidays; however growers are still waiting for the support price, traders said.

Ginners were seen purchasing cottonseed at the rate of Rs5,000 to Rs5,500 per 40-kg, marking the beginning of new cotton season. Usually, cotton season starts in July in Pakistan and ends in June.

Besides, some deals of new cotton were also witnessed. One such deal of Sindh cotton was recorded in Burewala at Rs12,500 per maund, whose delivery would be given between June 10 to 20. Similarly, a deal of 600 bales of Tando Adam and a deal of 200 bales of Sanghar were finanlised at Rs12,200 per maund with delivery from June 10 to 20.

Ginners are having a stockpile of around 30,000 to 35,000 bales, also being sold at the rate of Rs12,800 to Rs13,500 per maund.

Spot rate committee of the Karachi Cotton Association would not record the new crop deals before July. Spot rate remained unchanged at Rs11,300 per maund.

Traders said a very little stock of cotton was available in Sindh, and was being sold at Rs10,500 per maund to Rs11,000 per maund.

“Some good quality cotton is available with ginners in Punjab, which is being traded around Rs12,500 per maund,” they added.

During the Eid holidays (in Pakistan) cotton rates in New York Cotton Market had dropped to 82 cents per pound from 86 and some local mills had entered in the import deals.

Local importers said during these holidays, local mills have finalised import orders for around 200,000 bales.

Local prices are higher than the international rates. However, some needy mills were buying the local cotton at high prices, which seem to settle at Rs11,000 to Rs11,500 per maund in coming days, said one dealer.

Naseem Usman, chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, told The News that cotton sowing in lower Sindh and Punjab has been recorded at larger scale; however, the seed was substandard.

“Besides, attack of white fly on mature flowers disturbs the crop, which has been affecting the crop for few years and no remedy has been found out as yet.”

“If no immediate solution to white fly crisis is found, the cotton crop will be in big trouble,” Usman said adding, “India controlled the white fly. Why can’t we?”

With exception to New York Cotton Market, prices in other international market increased during the outgoing week. New York Cotton Market prices fell because of hopes of an increase in the crop in the US after rains in drought-hit Texas. Cotton rates in Brazil, South Africa, Central Asia and India increased during the week.

The new cotton crop has arrived but the government is yet to announce support price for which it had made big promises lately.

Besides, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a task force five months back with an aim to increase cotton production, which is nowhere to be found.

The crop is getting mature in lower Sindh but water shortage remains a cause of concern for farmers.

Sindh’s Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, had said IRSA (Indus River System Authority) was forcing Sindh to bear water shortages in the country.

Rahoo said Punjab was facing only 8 percent shortage during the season, while Sindh was forced to bear 46 percent.

Sindh’s all barrages were short of water, sanctioned at those stations, according to the minister.