Violate & play victim

LAHORE: As always fresh reforms in Pakistan are fairly out of the question because private sector conveniently flouts the existing ones and then raises hell if whip is cracked on the violators.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCC) for instance has asked the regulator to resolve the issues with exchange companies after the central bank suspended/cancelled the license of an exchange company for violation of foreign exchange rules. The businesses should refrain from interfering in the regulatory affairs. There are no issues between the central bank and the exchange companies if both operate within the rules. In case the SBP overstepped the aggrieved party should go to court of law. Most exchange companies are doing great service to the nation by bringing in foreign exchange through official channels. However there are black sheep that operate dually both as exchange companies and hundi operators. If hundi business is totally curbed it would almost eliminate both under-invoicing and smuggling and import of used cars. It is the money transferred through illegal means that finance the unethical business practices.

Audit of all businesses is essential to eliminate under filing of tax and sales tax returns. All the chambers and trade associations oppose the audit calling it as a mechanism to seek rent by the bureaucracy. Audit is an essential tool to check the authenticity of tax returns. During the Shaukat Aziz era the businessmen alleged that specific filers are targeted in audits. His government came up with a fair arrangement of auditing 20 percent of the filers every year who would not have to go through the audit again in the next five years. After 5 years all fillers would have undergone audit. But this system did not work due to the low auditing capacity of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The capacity has not been increased even after 15 years. Tax evasions continue to grow without tax and sales tax audit. The state should acquire the services of private sector auditors. There are enough auditing firms to undertake this audit. The businessmen may be given a choice either to get an audit done by FBR or from the pool of registered private sector chartered firms to be selected through a computer ballot.

Raids on business premises are termed as anti-business. Raids are essential to check stocks and verify the documents of purchases. It is an international norm but raids are no-go area for the FBR staff. Businessmen resort to strikes and protests if raids are not stopped.

Another opposition that comes from trade associations and chambers is about the actions taken against factories and businesses polluting the environment. Factories throw their untreated injurious industrial waste in water channels (river, canal or sea). This waste affects the health of consumers including human beings and sea animals. Under the law they must treat the industrial waste before releasing it outside the factories.

The environment protection officers usually condone this practice at a rent. Once in a while some dedicated officers confront the violators and ask them to close their units till they comply with the requirements of law. All the chambers and trade associations spur into action pleading with the government to give the violators some time to comply with law.

Their request is granted by higher ups and the polluting practices continue. This has been going on for over a decade.

Hardly one or two factories might have made improvements while the rest have increased pollution as their business expands.

The smoke emitting rickshaws or vehicles cannot be checked because of protests by the drivers. The smoke emitting steel and other factories operate without fear as their associations protect them from law. The regulators are helpless. Instead of persecuting the violators they condone violations by accepting bribes.

When Muhammad Khan Juneju first imposed sales tax on retailers in 1987 he had to withdraw it after a while on strong protests by the shopkeepers. The plea taken by the traders at that time was that most of them were illiterate and could not maintain documented accounts.

The plea was accepted and instead a fixed tax was imposed on them. No one ever asked them as to how they maintain the record of their creditors and debtors. Now 34 years later the plea remains the same. The children of most of these traders are now educated.

Many shopkeepers have expanded their business by opening new branches or franchises in the same city or province. Yet they still pay nominal fixed tax. The industrial sector that is 18 percent of our GDP contributes 65 percent of the tax revenue while traders account for over 16 percent of our GDP hardly contribute 4 percent in our tax revenues.

They are protected by all chambers and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. We will remain a low quality and low revenue state as long as we continue to succumb to unfair pressures of the private sector.