This refers to the article ‘A storm in a teacup?’ (May 21) by Nasim Zehra. It adopted a balanced approach to look at the helm of the country’s political affairs. In 2018, when Imran Khan rose to power with the help of ‘electable politicians’, everyone reminded him about his stance against the political status quo. He was asked numerous times that if he was accepting seasoned politicians into his party, how will he fulfil his promise to ensure ‘change’ in the system? He used to say that every person who joined the PTI would have to follow the PTI’s vision. Otherwise, they would have no place in the PTI. The PTI-led government’s performance shows that this did not happen. There is no significant change when it comes to improving the lives of the people of Pakistan.

The writer has rightly said that if the opposition changes its tactics from being aggressive and antagonistic to being more cooperative and constructive, the country’s political structure will strengthen and a smooth transition of power will be possible in the next general elections.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada