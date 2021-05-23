tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cases of street crimes are on the rise in the city of Karachi. The new target for snatchers is laptops. Many people have a separate laptop bag which is easily identifiable. Robbers have their hiding spots near offices and universities to snatch such bags. There is a thriving market for stolen laptops and mobile phones, and these robbers get a good deal on these important and expensive electronic gadgets.
A rise in such crimes has created a wave of fear among students and workers. The authorities need to look into this situation and make sure that they catch these robbers on an urgent basis.
Humra Tahir
Karachi