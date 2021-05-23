The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recently approved the reopening of education institutions, and once again, people are campaigning against it. They are the same people who don’t think twice before attending weddings or other family gatherings and going out for shopping in malls. It is saddening to see that most people are against this decision. There is no doubt that prolonged school closures have had a negative impact on the overall education system in the country. Since Pakistan is not as technologically developed as other countries, virtual learning here is still a distant dream. Students suffer from frequent power breakdowns and internet connectivity issues, and many teachers are not fully trained to use online applications. These problems have led to students giving up and losing interest in their studies.

It is time the authorities paid attention to the education sector and came up with a plan to see how they can reopen schools safely.

Samra Naveed

Karachi