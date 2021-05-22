Uyghurs make video denials of abuses

URUMQI: A series of videos from China have appeared this year in which Uyghur men and women deny US charges that Beijing is committing human rights violations against their ethnic group.

Dozens of videos praise the Communist Party and show Uyghurs angrily denouncing former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for declaring a genocide in the far west Xinjiang region, international media reported. The videos, officials say, are spontaneous outpourings of emotion.

Xinjiang spokesperson Xu Guixiang reportedly suggested the videos were made voluntarily. “Many among the masses made this totally spontaneously,” Xu said in a recent interview. “Pompeo’s anti-China remarks arose the intense resentment of various ethnic groups in Xinjiang.”