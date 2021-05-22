Next budget on June 11

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to present the next budget for 2021-22 on June 11, 2021, with the focus on launching special programs for rural Sindh, Karachi, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan with the possible allocation of around Rs100 billion in the coming budget.

“Yes, the PM has approved presenting of the next budget for 2021-22 in the National Assembly on June 11, 2021,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Friday.

The upcoming Economic Survey for 2020-21 will be unveiled on June 10, 2021 for sharing highlights of different sectors of national economy achieved in outgoing fiscal year. The country achieved the GDP growth rate of 3.94 percent in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21 against revised estimates of negative 0.47 percent for the last fiscal year 2019-20.

The government has already decided jacking up the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to the tune of Rs900 billion in the upcoming budget against Rs650 billion allocation made in the outgoing financial year.

Now the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is scheduled to meet on May 26, 2021 here in Islamabad for recommending macroeconomic framework and allocation of the PSDP for the next financial year.

It is expected that the National Economic Council (NEC) will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the first week of June 2021 but so far its schedule is not yet finalised. The PM will grant its nod for holding the next NEC meeting.

The Ministry of Finance will also hold virtual consultations with the IMF high-ups within the first week of June 2021 where the government will press upon the Fund authorities for providing fiscal space by jacking up the budget deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP, increasing from 6 percent to 6.5 percent of GDP in the coming fiscal year as it will provide Rs262 billion additional space to utilize more resources on development projects.

The government has been currently contemplating upon different options to finalize special packages for rural Sindh, urban Karachi, Balochistan and for GB with billions of rupees cost; however, the government would make allocation of around Rs80 to 100 billion through the PSDP in the upcoming budget 2021-22.