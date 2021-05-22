PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Scholar Nelofar Ikram, of Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar, Friday successfully defended her PhD thesis and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree.

The title of her thesis was: “An Assessment of the Process of Democratization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan (2008-2013).” Prof Dr Zahid Anwar was her supervisor, while Dr Sami Raza served as her co-supervisor.

A large number of scholars and faculty members both online and in person attended the defense. She was the sixth student of Dr Zahid Anwar, who successfully completed her PhD.