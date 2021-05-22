Explosives recovered in Tirah

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) recovered huge quantity of ammunition and explosives during an action in remote Tirah valley in Khyber tribal district, officials said on Friday.

An official said the CTD commandos carried out an operation along with personnel of other law-enforcement agencies in Tirah.

During the operation, the cops recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one Russian-made missile, two RPG-7 shells, one RPG gun, eight RPG fuses, seven hand-grenades, over 1500 rounds of different bores, a wireless set and other explosives. The official said three terrorists managed to escape before the raid.

They have been identified, the official said, and raids were being conducted to arrest them. Earlier, an operation was conducted in Khyber district on Wednesday during which the law-enforcers recovered one suicide jacket, four artillery shells, six hand-grenades, 200 anti-aircraft guns, two IEDs and other explosives from a tunnel in mountain.

On Tuesday, the CTD Mardan region arrested two alleged terrorists from Charsadda for having links with spying agencies of two neighbouring countries. The official said the held terrorists were wanted for involvement in suicide attack in district courts Mardan in 2016.