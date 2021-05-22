close
Sat May 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Lawyers protest Israeli aggression

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity held a rally here on Friday to show solidarity with the Palestinians and chanted slogans against the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The rally was also addressed by Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council. He strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

He said both Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah will support the Palestinians and will not leave alone.

