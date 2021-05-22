CCP seeks input from 34 online sellers to regulate e-business in country

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has sought basic disclosures from 34 top online multi-category sellers involved in e-commerce businesses in Pakistan for the purpose of developing and declaring the principal aspects governing online activities and transactions.

The top online platforms including Alibaba, Daraz, Amazon, Zameen.com, OLX, Junaid Jamshed, Pak Wheels and others have been asked to share their basic details.

According to official announcement made here on Friday, the CCP will work with businesses to develop and declare e-commerce policy guidelines to build consumer confidence in the electronic marketplace and encourage fair trade practices to prevent any possible abuse and deceptive marketing practices in the e-commerce domain. In its official communication, the CCP sought basic disclosures regarding business including postal address of head office and all branches, names and details of the website. Other contact details including email address, fax, landline, mobile numbers of customer care and complaints for non-compliance.

The CCP has given June 15, 2021 deadline for getting their response.

CCP Chairperson Ms Rahat Kaunain Hassan said: “Effective communication and transparency will provide impetus to e-commerce growth and building consumer confidence.”