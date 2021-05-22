PM looks to increase budget allocation to HEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review the measures to promote higher education in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said the promotion of higher education would be the stepping stone for the development of the country, referring that the developed countries have spent a sufficient chunk of their GDP on education, which makes them more prosperous. In order to increase financial resources for the higher education, the PM directed the federal minister of education to immediately consult the Federal Ministry for Planning and the Federal Ministry for Finance and to consult provincial ministries for finance, asking to submit a report identifying the resources, mobilization and recommendations within a week. PM Imran Khan said the federal government, in consultation with the provincial governments, was determined to increase the budget allocation for higher education for the next financial year.

During the meeting, Chairman PM’s Task Force for Science and Technology, Prof Dr Ata-ur-Rehman gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the use of resources and technology required by the HEC for the promotion of higher education. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Prof Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, Acting-Chairman Higher Education Commission Engineer Farooq Bazai, Executive Director HEC Dr Shaista Sohail, Chairman New-Tel Rashid Khan, Chief Executive Officer Tele Education Asad Karim and others.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the parliamentarians on Friday called on the prime minister to discuss the prevailing political situation and also pleaded to sanction some new development projects in relevant constituencies. The parliamentarians’ delegation consisted of Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Noorin Farooq Ibrahim and Special Assistant for Political Affairs and Chief Whip to the PM Malik Amir Dogar.