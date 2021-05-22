World opinion changing in favour of Palestinians: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tributes to the nation on holding rallies to expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and condemning the atrocities unleashed on them, and said the world opinion was changing in favour of Palestinians. Imran Khan in a video message on the state-run TV, addressed the nation on the occasion of Palestine Solidarity Day, and said that he was very happy that as the nation, Pakistanis came out in support of the Palestinians. He paid tribute to everyone for the way they highlighted the injustice being done to people of Palestine. He pointed out that since the creation of Israel, Pakistan has had a position that position was the position of our great Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that there has been a great injustice done to the Palestinians. The prime minister said that Pakistan has been standing with the Palestinians at every forum. “On the night of 27th, I was in the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque. When I found out that people were praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israeli police tortured them.