Death toll from Corona so far could be 6-8m: WHO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Official death tolls from the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, estimating that the true figure of direct and indirect deaths could be two to three times higher, a British wire service reported. Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million or 1.2 million more than 1.8 million figure officially reported. "We are likely facing a significant undercount of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to COVID-19," the UN agency said. By May 20 2021, WHO statistics showed around 3.4 million people had died globally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the real figure could be much higher, the WHO said.