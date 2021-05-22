Death toll from Corona so far could be 6-8m: WHO

GENEVA: Official death tolls from the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, estimating that the true figure of direct and indirect deaths could be two to three times higher, a British wire service reported. Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million or 1.2 million more than 1.8 million figure officially reported. "We are likely facing a significant undercount of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to COVID-19," the UN agency said. By May 20 2021, WHO statistics showed around 3.4 million people had died globally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the real figure could be much higher, the WHO said.