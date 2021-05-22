Schools to reopen in 16 districts from 24th

By News Desk

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: The School Education Department Punjab on Friday announced reopening of all public and private schools in selected 16 districts of the province from May 24.

All schools in these districts will reopen for four days a week staggering two days attendance of each child i.e. the schools will be allowed to call students on alternative days with 50% attendance starting from May 24.

These districts include Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Vehari.

The decision to reopen schools in these districts was taken in the May 18 meeting of the NCOC. The next meeting of the NCOC will decide about reopening of schools in the rest of districts.

Educational institutions in 12 Sindh districts would remain closed till June 6, as the coronavirus positivity ratio in those districts is higher than 5%. The districts included Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi, Geo News reported.

In the remaining districts, where the coronavirus positivity ratio is below 5%, educational institutions would reopen from May 24.

The phase-wise reopening of educational institutions would begin from May 24 in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio was below 5%.

In 52 districts across Pakistan, the positivity ratio is high, the ministry said. It includes four districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir — Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bagh, and Sadhnaut. In Balochistan, educational institutions would remain closed in Quetta till June 6.

Moreover, educational institutions in Punjab's Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh will remain closed till June 6.

In KP, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat. All educational institutions will remain closed in Islamabad as well.