Corona kills 102 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Friday recorded 63,229 with 3,070 more people testing positive and 6,021 recovering during the 24 hours. One hundred and two patients died during the 24 hours, out of which 89 were under treatment in hospital and 13 out of the hospital, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 102 deaths, 50 of the patients died on the ventilator. There were 4,424 infected patients under treatment in critical care in various healthcare facilities in past 24 hours. The National positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 5.95 percent.