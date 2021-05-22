Power tariff hiked by Rs1.72 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Friday decided to increase the power tariff in three quarterly adjustments. The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation told the sources of Cabinet Division, a private TV channel reported quoting sources. The cabinet approved an increase of 82 paisa per unit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020. In the first quarter of the financial year, the government approved an increase of 90 paisa per unit in terms of adjustments. The increase in tariff will be implemented from October 2021. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in March 2021, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had notified 89 paisa per unit increase in the power rate.

According to details, the rates were increased to generate around Rs6.9 billion additional revenue.

The Nepra had held a public hearing on February 25 on the Central Power Purchase Agency’s (CCPA) request for an increase in power.

The CCPA had requested an increase of 92 paisa per unit in the context of January’s monthly fuel charges adjustment. The Nepra then reserved the verdict after completing the hearing.

However, the Authority had approved an increase of 89 paisa per unit that was applicable to March bills, but not to K-Electric consumers.