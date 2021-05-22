Systematic propaganda against NAB going on: chief

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that aggressive and systematic propaganda against the Bureau was going on and those who do not know the Constitution were criticising the NAB law. Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting on Friday to review the performance of NAB Rawalpindi at the NAB headquarters, which was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations NAB Zahir Shah, DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officers the bureau.

The chairman said critics term the NAB law draconian. “Those who criticise the Bureau forget that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has reviewed the NAB laws and never declare these as draconian,” he said.

The meeting was told that NAB Rawalpindi, has recovered Rs23.852 billion in fake bank accounts scam cases and filed 14 references in this regard in accountability courts.

During the meeting, DG NAB-Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi informed the meeting that NAB Rawalpindi had filed 14 references in fake bank accounts scam cases, which are under adjudication before the Accountability Courts, Islamabad.

The DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that it had also filed a reference against Ahsan Iqbal, former federal minister for planning & development & reforms (P&D) and others before the Accountability Court, Islamabad. The reference has been filed in connection with the Narowal Sports City project in which accused Ahsan Iqbal misused his authority to illegally enhance the scope of the project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million approx.

He told the meeting that the Narowal Sports City (NSC) project, formerly known as Sports Stadium Narowal, was initially conceived in 1999 on the directions of accused Ahsan Iqbal without any feasibility study and codal formalities as per law.

The project was initially approved at the cost of Rs34.74 million by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), headed by accused Ahsan Iqbal, which not only was conflict of interest but the funds of the people of Pakistan were diverted towards his political mileage by misusing his authority.

In the same year i.e. 1999, accused Ahsan Iqbal not only intervened in the official domain of the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) but also illegally directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and NESPAK to enhance the scope of the project.

Accordingly, the scope was enhanced as per the said directions and resulted in enhancement in the cost of the project to the tune of Rs97.52 million.

The DG NAB informed the meeting that accused Ahsan Iqbal also personally identified the land for the NSC project and provided specific Khasra Numbers to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to acquire the land identified by him.

The project was shelved in the year 1999 by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on the directions of the Ministry of Planning and Development on the grounds that the Narowal Sports City project (NSC) did not have the requisite weightage with respect to economic necessity.

The project was again started in 2009 and approved at the cost of Rs732 million approx. However, the project was devolved to the Govt of Punjab in 2011 after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. When accused Ashan Iqbal took over the charge of minister PD&R in 2013, he illegally directed officials of his ministry to include the NSC project in PSDP 2013-14, which was not included in draft PSDP 2013-14 as it was a devolved project and was also reflected in the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2013-14 of Govt. of Punjab. DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi told the committee that Ahsan Iqbal, by misusing his authority, hijacked the provincial project in violation of 18th Constitutional Amendment and the CCI decision dated 28.04.2011 with ulterior motives and made huge wasteful expenditure from federal government exchequer.

Moreover, he informed the meeting that accused Ahsan Iqbal, by misusing his authority illegally and unlawfully, without any justification, increased the cost of the project from 730 million to Rs3 billion (approx), by misusing his authority for personal political mileage.

DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that accused Ahsan Iqbal from 2012-13 to 2016-17 diverted about 90pc of sports funds of M/o IPC to his constituency by misusing his position to cement his political position by depriving the whole country through blatant conflict of interest.

Further, DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that NAB Rawalpindi had filed 31 references of Modarba cases before the Accountability Courts and recovered Rs1 billion besides frozen assets worth Rs1,646.5 million.

The number of victims is 31,524 whereas the NAB has arrested 45 accused persons in Modarba scam including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Obaidullah, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Sajjad Ahmed, Asif Javed, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Muhammad Hussain Ahmed, Hamid Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan, Bilal Khan Bangash, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Numan Qureshi, Syed Aksheed Hussain, Muhammad Adil Butt, Muhammad Saqib, Umair Ahmed, Aqeel Abbasi, Mufti Hanif Khan, Nazeer Ahmed Ibrahim Alshoriam and Saifullah, etc.

The chairman NAB appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi.