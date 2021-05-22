NAB failed to curb graft: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday regretted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been working for 23 years but had not been able to curb corruption.

The reason was that only small people (criminals) are caught in our country, while the lesson from China was that when the people at the top were arrested, only then corruption was reduced.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Virtual Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) from Islamabad, the PM said that one could learn from China how they fought against corruption and showed that no country could progress unless corruption, especially at the top, was eradicated and the powerful were brought under the rule of law.

The PM quoted the Chinese diplomat as saying that they had sentenced about 400 people at the ministerial level for corruption, which was very important to curbing the menace.

He virtually inaugurated the K-2 and said the unit would generate 1,100 megawatts of clean energy and “this is important for us because Pakistan is among the top 10 countries at risk due to climate change”.

Speaking during the ceremony, he said that the unit was established because of cooperation between Pakistan and China. He pointed out that glaciers supply 80 per cent of Pakistan's water needs while glaciers were melting at a rapid speed, and our coming generations will face an acute water shortage as well as food security issues if the effects of climate change are not reversed.

The PM emphasised that clean energy was important for the country and regretted that Pakistan had not tried to use renewable resources for producing electricity in the past. “Unfortunately, we have not focused on producing energy from water despite the country having the potential to do so. “The new project will help to train manpower and facilitate technology transfer from China”, he said adding that 40,000 experts visited the country over an extended period of time. "This is another area of cooperation with China,” he noted.

He expressed confidence that the project would greatly benefit Pakistan in respect of technology transfer and training of the youth in addition to supply of clean energy. He acknowledged Pakistan and China have a unique relationship for the last 70 years, which is getting fortified with every passing day.

Imran Khan also said the people of Pakistan have emotional attachment with China believing that it always helped the country in the hour of need. He emphasised further enhancement of people-to-people contacts.

He said Pakistan was desirous of learning from China in various sectors, including managing the fast expanding urban centres, poverty alleviation and controlling corruption while the scope of CPEC was being expanded from the connectivity and power sector projects to establishment of economic zones and agricultural technology.

Premier Imran pointed out that Pakistan was also celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations with China on Friday and it was a very unique relationship, which extends to all levels. “We are confident that China will stand with us during difficult times. It is fortunate for us that Pakistan has strong ties with an emerging power and a developed country such as China and people-to-people contact will also now increase. China has faced problems similar to the ones Pakistan is facing today and we have a lot to learn from them,” he said.

The chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority said that the power plant was being inaugurated on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. He said China and Pakistan have been extending support to each other and cooperating in various fields.

He said the two countries have also been cooperating in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. He expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation will further expand in future. The K-2 has 60-year life expectancy, extendable to 20 more years. It is designed with higher plant availability and capacity factors, and extended refuelling cycle.

The construction of K-2 commenced in November 2013, whereas its fuel loading started on Dec 1, 2020 after approval from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority. A series of cold and hot functional commissioning tests related to plant operation and safety were conducted, before achieving criticality at the end of February this year. After further reactor physics tests, the plant was connected to national grid on March 18, 2021 for trial operation and power escalation tests.