One more dies from corona in twin cities

Islamabad: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed one life from Islamabad Capital Territory while no patient died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though as many as 271 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region including 221 cases from ICT and 50 from Rawalpindi.

To date, a total of 1,684 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities while as many as 103,754 patients have so far been reported from the region. District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Friday that the data compiled for Thursday shows that as many as 37 children below 10 years of age and 24 between the age of 11 and 20 years have been tested positive for the illness out of 237 cases reported from the federal capital on Thursday. Data reveals that till Thursday, a total of 8,921 children below 10 years of age have been tested positive from ICT since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan while the number of patients between the age of 11 and 20 years has got to 7,361.