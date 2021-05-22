Pakistan hands over three JF-17 aircraft to Nigeria

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigeria on 57th anniversary of air force of the friendly country on Friday.

"Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra formally handed over the aircraft to Nigerian Air Force during a graceful ceremony held at Nigerian Air Force Base, Makudri, to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigerian Air Force," a spokesman for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said.

Minister of Defence of Nigeria Major General (Rtd) Bashir Magashi was the guest of honour representing the President while Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was invited to attend the ceremony as special guest of Nigerian Air Force.

Addressing the ceremony, the guest of honour expressed gratitude for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership for enhancing Nigerian Air Force capabilities to meet Nigeria’s security challenges.

Referring to the new induction, he said, “We are happy and excited on the addition of JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan”. Expressing his views at the occasion, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali said today’s event was not only a historical landmark for Pakistan’s JF-17 programme but was also a reflection of strong military cooperation and mutual trust between Nigeria and Pakistan.

He further said that the JF-17 aircraft with its unique capabilities would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria. He also assured that Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex would continue to provide all out support to Nigerian Air Force in meeting all its requirements.