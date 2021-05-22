Mother, daughter declared ‘Kari’, killed

SUKKUR: Two men shot dead their sister-in-law and niece in the Katcha area of Sukkur on Friday on the pretext of ‘Karo Kari’.

Reports said the accused, identified as Sultan and Rajib, allegedly shot dead their 45-year-old sister-in-law Gulshad and her daughter 17-year-old Shamida after declaring them ‘Kari’ in Baghirji, Katcha area, Sukkur. The police shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Sukkur, for medico-legal formalities, while both the murderers managed to escape. Raids are being conducted to arrest the killers.