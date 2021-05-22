MPs, civil society, media reps hold rally for Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentarians from both houses of the parliament along with members of the civil society and media representatives held a rally on Friday to show their solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also attended the rally. The participants of the rally condemned the brutality of Israel against the people of Palestine. Addressing the rally, Asad Qaisar said the parliament is the voice of the people of Pakistan and the parliament of Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine. He said the National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with the people of Palestine prior to the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the United Nations. He said Qureshi has presented Pakistan’s stance on Palestine. “Pakistan will continue its support for the formation of an independent state of Palestine,” he said.

He said Pakistan will continue its moral and diplomatic efforts for the peaceful resolution of Palestine and Kashmir issues. He stressed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim Ummah have to be united for the cause of Palestine and Kashmir. He said at the request of Pakistan, a meeting of the Council of Human Rights has been called on Thursday. Pakistan’s political leadership is on the same page regarding these issues. Sadiq Sanjrani said the entire Pakistani nation stands by Palestinian people in this hour of trial. He said the world community must play its role for the resolution of the lingering dispute.