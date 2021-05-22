Maulana Tariq Jameel launches ambulance service

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Renowned preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel has launched an ambulance service. Maulana Tariq Jameel (MTJ) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, made the announcement on its Instagram page. The foundation thanked all the donors whose generous contributions enabled it to launch the initiative, reports Geo News.