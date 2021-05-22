close
Sat May 22, 2021
News Report
May 22, 2021

Maulana Tariq Jameel launches ambulance service

News Report
May 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Renowned preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel has launched an ambulance service. Maulana Tariq Jameel (MTJ) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, made the announcement on its Instagram page. The foundation thanked all the donors whose generous contributions enabled it to launch the initiative, reports Geo News.

