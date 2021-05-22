Song on 70 years of Pak-China ties released

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of completion of 70 years of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, the Urdu service of China Media Group has released a song with the cooperation of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

The song ‘Teri meri sada dosti’ depicts the Pak-China brotherly relations in a fascinating way. The song tells that the two countries are tied in the relationship of mutual respect, love, honesty, sacrifice and faithfulness. The song shows the popularity of cricket in Pakistan and also uses the technology of split screen editing to show various aspects of Pak-China friendship.