After truce: Israeli police attack Palestinians at Al-Aqsa compound

JERUSALEM: Israeli police have attacked Palestinians at occupied Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in the latest aggression at Islam's third holiest site and amid a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian enclave, Gaza.

AFP reporters said Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades at unarmed worshipers, including into a group of men standing around talking, one with a prayer mat slung over his shoulder. Some youths responded by lobbing stones. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 21 people were hurt in the Al-Aqsa clashes, including two who were hospitalised.

The Palestinian presidency in a statement condemned the "Israeli occupation forces storming Al-Aqsa mosque after Friday prayers and their assault on worshippers".

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said "riots broke out" at the Al-Aqsa compound, which is Islam´s third holiest site and also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount. “Hundreds of people threw rocks and petrol bombs at police officers who responded at the scene and began dispersing the rioters,” he said.

Days of unrest at Al-Aqsa during Islam´s holy fasting month of Ramadan led Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, to demand Israeli forces vacate the compound by 6 pm (1500 GMT) on May 10. In the occupied West Bank, hundreds gathered in several towns after Friday prayers to mark the end to the Israeli air strikes on Gaza. The Red Crescent said dozens were wounded after Israeli forces fired live rounds, rubber-coated bullets, stun grenades and tear gas in some areas.

North of Ramallah, Mohammed Mosleh and his 11-year-old son had come out to show solidarity with the people in Gaza. He told AFP he praised “the steadfastness of the people there in the face of a powerful state with devastating weapons”.