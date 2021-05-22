Corona kills 102 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Friday recorded 63,229 with 3,070 more people testing positive and 6,021 recovering during the 24 hours.

One hundred and two patients died during the 24 hours, out of which 89 were under treatment in hospital and 13 out of the hospital, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 102 deaths, 50 of the patients died on the ventilator. There were 4,424 infected patients under treatment in critical care in various healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 5.95 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 52 percent, Multan 70 percent, Bahawalpur 42 percent and Peshawar 38 percent.

Around 540 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no affected person was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Around 51,528 tests were conducted countrywide on Thursday, including 17,123 in Sindh, 20,272 in Punjab, 7,693 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,897 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,377 in Balochistan, 298 in GB, and 868 in AJK.

Around 810,143 people have recovered so far countrywide making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. Around 20,089 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.