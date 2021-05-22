ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tributes to the nation on holding rallies to expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and condemning the atrocities unleashed on them, and said the world opinion was changing in favour of Palestinians.

Imran Khan in a video message on the state-run TV, addressed the nation on the occasion of Palestine Solidarity Day, and said that he was very happy that as the nation, Pakistanis came out in support of the Palestinians.

He paid tribute to everyone for the way they highlighted the injustice being done to people of Palestine. He pointed out that since the creation of Israel, Pakistan has had a position that position was the position of our great Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that there has been a great injustice done to the Palestinians.

The prime minister said that Pakistan has been standing with the Palestinians at every forum. “On the night of 27th, I was in the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque. When I found out that people were praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israeli police tortured them. At the same time, it became clear that Palestinian families who had been living there for 70 years had been evicted from their homes by Israeli settlers, sparking a new upheaval,” he said.

The prime minister said that Gaza was bombed again, the world's most powerful army bombed unarmed Palestinians in which even Palestinian children were also killed. He continued that on the next of the night of the 27th, he met the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and told him that the OIC should take a stand on it and raise the issue at the United Nations.

He said that when he returned to Pakistan, he talked to King Salman that we should raise our voice on the oppression of Palestinians and what happened in Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called me and he said the same thing and then Mahathir Mohamad's message came, he also had the same idea, then he talked to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and assured him that all Muslims and the whole world that believes in justice stands with them.

“Then I asked Shah Mahmood Qureshi to go to the UN General Assembly, raise the issue with the OIC and the Muslim members, and he raised it in a big way, to which I would like to thank him. I see a welcome thing that the world's public opinion is changing,” he said.

He said this was the first time that voices have been raised from there, their newspapers, media and politicians have started talking. “The main reason for this change in public opinion is social media, social media has become a force due to which no one can stop information. It shows that the world's opinion is changing. For many years, there was a government in South Africa that was racist, which was against Asians and Africans and did not consider them equal citizens,” he said. “I see a similar beginning,” he said.

The prime minister said that the day will come when the people of Palestine will get their own country, there will be fair settlement, they will also be able to be equal citizens.