Homeopath quack ‘kills’ two kids

MULTAN: Two kids died after taking medicine from a ‘quack’ homeopath on Friday. On the report of the Chief Executive Health accused Salman was arrested and his clinic was sealed, While, PMA spokesperson Dr Zulqarnain Haider accused the Punjab Healthcare Commission of causing the deaths of the kids as it had issued a licence to the quack.

Khadim Hussein of village Hamidpur took his 7-year-old daughter Tahira and 9-year-old son Danish to the quack and they died after taking his medicine.CPO Dr Munir Marth assigned SSP Investigation Amir Khan Niyiazi to investigate the matter.