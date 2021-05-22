JKT group of MPs meets Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly members, including Saeed Akhtar Niwani, Ajmal Cheema, Noman Langrial, Zawar Warraich, Nazir Chohan, Umer Aftab and Aun Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed complete trust in his leadership.

“You are our chief minister and we have come to you for the solution of our issues, they said. PTI is our party and unconditional attachment will be continued, they further said.” The chief minister said his doors were open to all of them and the party was united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. In-justice will never be done with anybody while the politics of revenge is not a tradition of the government, he stressed. Genuine reservations will be resolved as we believe in the supremacy of justice, concluded the CM.