Hamza condemns Israeli aggression

LAHORE: While expressing solidarity with the Palestinians in the Punjab Assembly here on Friday, opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz said that Israeli atrocities on Palestinians were continuing and when the name of Palestine was mentioned, the atrocities in Kashmir were also remembered.

The world has turned a blind eye to Israeli atrocities; verbal condemnation alone would not work, he said adding the people of Palestine have been living in sub-jails. He said atrocities against children and elderly women continued and youths had been martyred. Hamza said many people were still enduring illegal detentions in Israeli jails but the world had adopted double standards.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Israel had been committing war crimes for long but nothing had been done against it by the International Criminal Court. He said whether it was an Arab-Israeli war or a war in Beirut, Pakistan's armed forces played their role.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the issue of Palestine was not of today and every move of Israel was properly designed. He said the foreign minister's statement at the UN was the voice of every Pakistani's heart, but the resolutions would not be anything but condemnation.

During the speech, members of the government protested against the intervention of the opposition, but the panel of chairman asked the opposition leader to continue his address. "I don't want to spoil the environment. There are troubles in the lives of nations. I am not criticising anyone. Our culture is running out of tolerance. We must show unity on the atrocities against Palestinians and Kashmiris," he added.