FDE puts off in-person classes till June 7

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced that all public sector schools and colleges in Islamabad overseen by it will reopen for in-person learning on June 7.

The announcement comes as the federal capital fall among the districts, which have more than five per cent coronavirus positivity rate. The local educational institutions were slated to resume in-person classes on May 24. Now, they will stay closed until June 6 and reopen on June 7.

Meanwhile, HEC has allowed privately-owned educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory to resume in-person classes up to intermediate level in a staggered manner from June 7.

According to the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, the schools and colleges will strictly follow the government's notified standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus among staff members and students.

"It is compulsory for students and staff members to wear face masks and maintain social distancing." The PEIRA will meet on June 3 to review coronavirus incidence. It also decided about the vaccination of teachers against coronavirus on a priority basis.