Bank staffers protest against traffic police

A large number of employees of a bank staged a protest against the Karachi traffic police for demanding heavy fines after lifting their vehicles from what they claimed “legal parking zones”.

The employees of the NBP’s head office gathered on II Chundrigar Road, causing a massive traffic jam on one of the busiest arteries of the city. The protesters chanted slogans against the traffic police and claimed that the traffic police lifted their vehicles from legal parking areas and later they charged them with heavy fines before returning their vehicles. After getting information, a heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and disperse the crowd.

Woman found dead

The body of a woman was found in the Khamiso Goth graveyard in New Karachi, according to the Site Superhighway police.

Rescuers transported the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and then to a morgue for identification. Police said the woman, who is yet to be identified, was abducted and killed by some unidentified persons.