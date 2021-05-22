Two arrested over lion’s attack in Gulberg

Police arrested two suspects on Friday in connection with the attack of a pet lion on a minor boy in the Gulberg area. An FIR No 285/21 under the Section 289 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered at the Gulberg police station on behalf of the state. Police arrested two suspects, Saad and Roshan, who were nominated in the FIR.

According to police, the name of the lion’s owner was Usama who was associated with the sale and purchase of lions, and one of the arrested suspects, Saad, was his brother. Police said Saad had taken the lion to the residence of his friend Hameed where the beast attacked and injured Hameed’s 10-year-old son Abdul Nafay. The two friends barely rescued the minor boy who sustained injuries in his abdomen and leg. However, his condition was out

of danger.

Police explained that the incident had occurred on May 14 but it came into notice on Thursday after its video went viral on social media. Police said Saad and his security guard Roshan had been arrested while the owner was on the run. Further investigations are under way.