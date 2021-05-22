close
Sat May 22, 2021
Servant caught on CCTV robbing house

Karachi

A servant robbed the house of MS Hussan Pakistan Railway Hospital Dr Farooq Ali Memon in Railway Colony on Friday. The incident took place when the family was away for Eid holidays. After getting information, police reached the property and inquired about the incident.

The CCTV footage showed that the servant along with two other companions looted the house. The looted valuables included an eye surgery machine, an LED TV, a laptop, a mobile phone, two irons, three watches, perfumes, purse, shoes and Rs200,000. Police said the servant had been working at Memon’s house for the past eight years.

