Sindh govt, World Bank agree to launch $400 million human capital investment project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and a World Bank (WB) team headed by its Country Director Naijy Benhassine in a virtual meeting on Friday agreed to finalise a five-component $400 million human capital investment project.

The Sindh government and the WB decided to complete the remaining documents for the project so that it could be started in the next financial year. The proposed project is worth $400 million. The WB has agreed to finance 85 per cent of the project while the provincial government would share the remaining 15 per cent funds.

The CM said it would be called Sindh 1000 Days-plus programme aimed at strengthening the integrated healthcare services for a universal health coverage. He added that the human capital in Sindh would be strengthened through integrated health, early child education, adult literacy, skill development for women economic inclusion and a social registry. “We are conducting environmental and social impact assessment in this regard,” he said.

Shah said selected interventions under the project would be implemented through public private partnership. They would include social registry, skills development, ambulance, microfinance, tele-health and other such other services.

He added that of the 30 districts of the province, 271 underserved union councils had been selected for the project. “The selection is based on hard-to-reach and remoteness,” he said, adding that data had been collected in this regard through offices of the districts’ health departments.

The CM explained that of the total 1,093 government dispensaries (GDs), 293 were selected for the project on criteria based on two factors — the location of the GD and coverage of lady health workers.

“On average, each GD is nine kilometres away from a basic health unit,” he elaborated and added that during the first launching of the programme, 93 GDs located in five districts — Tharparkar, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro and Kamber-Shahdadkot — would be covered, while the rest would be covered after one year of the initial programme.

It was pointed out that according to a study conducted in 2017-18, a distance from a health facility was one of the major reasons for not seeking health care services. This barrier was more significant when it came to adolescents, widows, divorcees, un-educated women and lowest wealth quintile, the study said.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said the GDs would be integrated with district health systems through 88 ambulances — one ambulance for a cluster of five

dispensaries.

Components

There are two components of the project. The first one is the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (RMNCH) worth $203 million and the second is the formation of a medical record system with $2 million.

A women community hall for tele-health facilitation, women empowerment and skill development would also be established in the GDs. There would be outreach services for screening, family planning counselling, nutrition, and immunisation.