Covid-19 claims 22 more lives, infects 2,136 others

The novel coronavirus claimed 22 more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the infectious disease in the province to 4,891 and showing a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 24,299 tests were conducted and 2,136 people tested positive, with the deduction rate standing at 8.8 per cent, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday.

Some 845 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, and the

condition of 810 of them was stated to be critical, including 68 who were on ventilators. So far 3,939,414 tests had been conducted and 306,690 were diagnosed with the virus. Of them 91.4 per cent or 280,167 patients have recovered, including 979 overnight.

The chief minister said that 21,632 patients were under treatment -- 20,762 in home isolation, 845 at different hospitals and 25 patients in isolation centres. Of the 2,136 new cases, 1,153 were reported from Karachi: 404 from District South, 353 from District East, 160 from District Central, 133 from District Malir, 66 from District Korangi and 37 from District West.