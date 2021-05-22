close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central/southern Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Latest News

More From Lahore