Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central/southern Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.