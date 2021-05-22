Senior citizen commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A senior citizen committed suicide by hanging himself with a ladder in Chung area on Friday.
The victim identified as Shaukat had been suffering from illness for a long time and was depressed. On the day of incident, he tied a rope to a ladder and hanged himself to death. Police shifted the body to the morgue. Bike lifters arrested: Defence C police arrested two bike lifters and recovered six bikes and two pistols from their possession. The arrested criminals were identified as Amir and Umar Hayat.