Sat May 22, 2021
May 22, 2021

Appointed

Lahore

May 22, 2021

LAHORE:Government College University, Lahore, has appointed eminent bio-technologist Prof Dr Muhammad Nauman Aftab as the new director of its Institute of Industrial Biotechnology. According to a press release, Prof Nauman Aftab earned one PhD in Bioinformatics from the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. His second PhD is in Biotechnology.

