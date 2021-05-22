tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Government College University, Lahore, has appointed eminent bio-technologist Prof Dr Muhammad Nauman Aftab as the new director of its Institute of Industrial Biotechnology. According to a press release, Prof Nauman Aftab earned one PhD in Bioinformatics from the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. His second PhD is in Biotechnology.