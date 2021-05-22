close
Sat May 22, 2021
May 22, 2021

Cops rewarded

Lahore

May 22, 2021

LAHORE:A ceremony in honour of the investigation officers whose investigation led to the conviction of criminals from courts was held here on Friday. In the first phase, Rs4.1million cash and commendatory certificates were distributed among 55 investigating officers and personnel for conducting the best investigation and preparing standard challan. Addressing on the occasion, the IGP said that during the next two weeks, prizes of Rs3 crore would be distributed among the best performing officers.

