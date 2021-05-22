Chinese team visits Wasa office

LAHORE:A delegation of Chinese company Power China visited the head office of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and expressed its interest in water related projects of the agency. The delegation met Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz who briefed the delegation about the ongoing and upcoming projects of Wasa in water sector. The Agency MD said the Chinese company expressed its interest in water projects in Lahore especially Surface Water Plant, Lawrence Colony Project and Babu Sabo Waste Water Treatment Project.