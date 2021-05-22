DTS completes hotels registration

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Department of Tourist Services (DTS) has completed the registration of another 269 hotels, restaurants and Rs84 million revenue has been deposited to the government kitty. This was stated in a meeting chaired by Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta at his office on Friday to review the department’s performance.