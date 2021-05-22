close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

DTS completes hotels registration

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

LAHORE:The Department of Tourist Services (DTS) has completed the registration of another 269 hotels, restaurants and Rs84 million revenue has been deposited to the government kitty. This was stated in a meeting chaired by Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta at his office on Friday to review the department’s performance.

Latest News

More From Lahore