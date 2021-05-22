close
Sat May 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Railways to fire ‘ghost staff’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Minister Azam Swati has decided to fire the “ghost employees” from the department. According to a notification, nine committees have been formed to collect data on permanent, contract and daily-wage employees of the Pakistan Railways. Through a circular, the total number of railway employees is has been asked and the railways minister has ordered an inquiry into how many employees work and how many remain absent. The inquiry committees have been directed to meet the present employees in person and report by May 25. All the divisional officers and employees should cooperate with the committees regarding collection of the data, it said. The minister said those who work will stay at work and the rest will go home.

