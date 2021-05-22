close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Govt employees’ body ends sit-in

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

LAHORE:The office-bearers of All Punjab Government Employees Grand Alliance, including Central President Chaudhry Muhammad Sarfaraz and Chairman Sultan Mujadadi, have ended their sit-in after the announcement of 25 per cent special allowance to the government employees by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The leaders of AGEGA have also thanked the chief minister, Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari for the 25 per cent special allowance. They said that the chief minister had won the hearts of government employees. The negotiations with Raja Basharat and Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari had removed their doubts.

Latest News

More From Lahore