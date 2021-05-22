Govt employees’ body ends sit-in

LAHORE:The office-bearers of All Punjab Government Employees Grand Alliance, including Central President Chaudhry Muhammad Sarfaraz and Chairman Sultan Mujadadi, have ended their sit-in after the announcement of 25 per cent special allowance to the government employees by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The leaders of AGEGA have also thanked the chief minister, Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari for the 25 per cent special allowance. They said that the chief minister had won the hearts of government employees. The negotiations with Raja Basharat and Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari had removed their doubts.